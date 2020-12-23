Southlake Mall Santa photo set employee kicked out after not-so-jolly incident

HOBART — Southlake Mall removed an employee at its Santa photo set from the premises after she charged and screamed at a customer in what a witness described as a "meltdown."
A customer at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street posted a widely shared video of the incident Sunday night, saying that a manager "flipped out" after "a lady brought her children to get their picture with Santa and questioned the manager as to why they show $50 as the price online and $60 when you got to the mall."
The video starts with a mall security guard interviewing the employee behind the counter and a customer. The person shooting the video circles around to get a better view of the proceedings, saying "I just want to see your face because you're a disgusting ... "
At that point the Santa booth employee contorts her face in rage and charges at customer taking the video, shoving through the fencing that marks off the Santa photo set and screaming, "Get the hell away from me now."
The video — which has been viewed tens of thousands of times on social media — does not show what initially happened that led to the confrontation. Witnesses said the Santa photo set employee lost her temper and screamed and cursed at a mom and two young children who had come to see Santa.
It appears the video was removed later by the person who posted it.
Southlake Mall said it took swift action.
"Our priority at Southlake Mall is to maintain an enjoyable shopping and Santa experience for all guests," the mall posted in a statement on its website Monday. "The actions that took place at the Santa photo set last night is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The employee in question has been removed from the property. We require all employees and retailers, as well as guests, to adhere to our code of conduct. We are actively working with our photo vendor to ensure a positive customer experience for all throughout the rest of the holiday season."
A PR firm the mall directed questions to did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.