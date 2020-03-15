Southlake Mall taking precautions over coronavirus pandemic

People have been stockpiling bottled water and toilet paper and hunkering down in their homes to avoid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide.

The Southlake Mall in Hobart, the second-largest enclosed mall in Indiana, has been taking extra precautions in the hope of reassuring people it's still safe to go out shopping.

"With the global and national focus on coronavirus/COVID-19, the health and wellness of our customers and communities are, as always, our top priority," the mall said in a letter to customers. "Here at Southlake Mall, we are carefully monitoring developments and adhering to recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local health authorities."

The mall has adopted new procedures, including adding hand sanitizer stations at critical areas like entrances, common spaces and high-touch areas. It's removed or dispersed seats in common areas to help with social distancing.