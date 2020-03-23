Southlake Mall temporarily closing because of coronavirus

Southlake Mall in Hobart, the second largest mall in the state of Indiana, will temporarily shut down because of the spread coronavirus.

The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, only narrowly edged out in size in Indiana by the Castleton Mall in Indianapolis, will suspend operations at 7 p.m. Monday and stay closed until April 8.

"The health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees and communities remains our top priority. We are partnering with health and civic officials to help determine the best course of action to prevent further spreading COVID-19," mall management said in a statement. "Please check with our center’s restaurants or other service retailers, as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services for the Merrillville community."

Several stores in the mall, including Macy's, JCPenney and H&M, already had closed in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. The parking lot was nearly empty midday Saturday, on what's normally one of the busiest shopping days.