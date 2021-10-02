Southlake Mall to host blood drive, give away coffee gift cards

The Southlake Mall will host a blood drive at a time when many local hospitals face blood shortages.

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois has put out an emergency appeal for blood to help provide life-saving medical treatment to patients at a time when demand is up and supply is down, as the pandemic has affected blood drives at schools and workplaces.

So the blood center will have a blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday in the lower level center court at the Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart. The mall will give a $15 gift card to Whispers Coffee and Tea to anyone who donates.

Whispers has two locations in the mall that were formerly known as Gloria Jean's, at the entrance of the food court on the second floor and in the center court of the mall on the first floor.

Donors must bring an ID and wear a mask. They're encouraged to eat a meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Versiti's mobile collections are down more than 20,000 units of blood so far this year. It currently has less than half a day's supply.