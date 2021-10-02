 Skip to main content
Southlake Mall to host blood drive, give away coffee gift cards
The Southlake Mall entrance is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Southlake Mall will host a blood drive at a time when many local hospitals face blood shortages.

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois has put out an emergency appeal for blood to help provide life-saving medical treatment to patients at a time when demand is up and supply is down, as the pandemic has affected blood drives at schools and workplaces. 

So the blood center will have a blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday in the lower level center court at the Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart. The mall will give a $15 gift card to Whispers Coffee and Tea to anyone who donates.

Whispers has two locations in the mall that were formerly known as Gloria Jean's, at the entrance of the food court on the second floor and in the center court of the mall on the first floor.

Donors must bring an ID and wear a mask. They're encouraged to eat a meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Versiti's mobile collections are down more than 20,000 units of blood so far this year. It currently has less than half a day's supply.

"Versiti Blood Center of Illinois needs to see 5,000 donors this week, over 700 a day, to adequately provide their 86 hospital partners in the state with lifesaving blood," the nonprofit serving Lake County said in a news release. "All blood types are needed, with type O positive and O negative most in demand. O positive is the most common blood type, while O negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known."

The donations are given to patients, who often have undergone surgery or lost blood due to physical trauma.

"Patients in our community rely on the generosity of host coordinators and blood donors to maintain an adequate blood supply," Versiti said in the news release. "We appeal to community members to please schedule an appointment at one of our donor centers or at an upcoming community blood drive you may be hosting."

To make an appointment, visit donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5595761.

For more information, call 1-800-786-4483.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

