Southlake Mall to host CosmeCon, bring back Food Court Fridays

A cosmetics conference with pop-up shops and photo ops is coming to the Southlake Mall in Hobart next month.

CosmeCon, a touring cosmetics and skincare experience that makes stops at malls around the country, will bring beauty and wellness experts and pop-up shops to the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 18. It's previously visited shopping malls in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

"CosmeCon is a cosmetics, skincare, and self-care experience that encompasses all things beauty — from the inside out," Southlake Mall said in a news release. "Join us for this one-day event and interact with make-up artists, beauty and self-care experts, and take Instagrammable pics with cute photo ops. Get ready to see tutorials of your favorite products and services and test out samples from top brands."

The first 100 people to register for the free event get a free swag bag. To register, people can text MAKEUP to 89881 or visit cosmecon2021.com/southlake.