Southlake Mall will host a live egg painting event this weekend as it gears up for the Easter season.

The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart is bringing in student artists from Indiana University Northwest to paint oversized Easter eggs in what's become an annual tradition.

The Southlake Mall, the second largest mall in Indiana after only the Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis, invites the public to watch the IUN students paint the eggs from 12-6 p.m. Saturday in the lower level Forever 21 court area.

People can participate by picking vinyl cutouts to place on the eggs.

Artists Julz Lopez, Abigail Svitko, Makayla Brooks, and Yuna Cho will paint the oversized decorative eggs over the course of the afternoon.

"These artists are part of IUN's budding arts club and are finding their voices through their creative practice," Southlake Mall said in a press release. "They are interested in spreading the joy they receive through creativity and craft to others who may also be searching for their voice."

After the eggs are painted, they will be placed throughout the two-story enclosed mall to create an Easter ambiance. People can post pictures of themselves with the selected community egg on Instagram with @southlake_mall, @iunschoolofthearts and the artist's handle for a chance to win an IUN-themed Easter Basket in an April 10th drawing.

The Southlake Mall has been partnering more with IUN, hosting its Art + Action gallery that offers shoppers a museum-like experience in a former jewelry store.

Developed in the 1970s by the then-owner of the now-Cleveland Guardians Major League Baseball team, Southlake Mall is home to more than 160 stores like H&M, Jimmy Jazz, Starbucks, Hollister, Build-a-Bear, Dry Goods and Foot Locker.

It has suffered from the national decline of department stores during the e-commerce era but still has major anchors like Macy's, JCPenney and Kohl's. It's the hub of a massive trade area that sprawls across Hobart and Merrillville, encompassing many massive outdoor shopping centers like the Crossings at Hobart and Merrillville Plaza.