Southlake Mall to host pop-up holiday market

"My granddaughter Eden Estelle is the main character, and the others are all children in my family," she said. "Representation matters. When my lovely baby was born, I wanted her to have coloring books and books where she could see herself depicted beautifully, and I created just that. For black and brown kids, representation does matter."

Customers also will be able to buy clothing, purses, resin art, gift baskets, handmade candles and body oils. There also will be free haircuts, raffles and gifts suitable as stocking stuffers.

"It's a fun time," she said. "It's an amazing amount of shopping under one roof. We're bringing together a wide range of vendors under 8,400 square feet of space."

She said it serves a good cause.

"As a small business owner, I know the importance of networking, community giveback, customer service, marketing and branding to be successful," she said. "I have a purpose when I do pop-ups and it is to lead by example and bring together the best of the best. It is my hope that we learn and grow from each other and that we can all walk away knowing our small business can be a big business."