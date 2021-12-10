Southlake Mall to host pop-up holiday market

Southlake Mall in Hobart will offer the chance to shop local just before Christmas.
A holiday vendor-pop market will take over the former Lane Bryant space on the lower level outside the Macy's department store from 12 to 6 p.m. on the weekend of Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.
About 40 small businesses will sell products and services, including baked goods, hair care products and children's books. Other vendors will include tax services, makeup artists, hair salons, Denmark College and the Army National Guard.
"It's a holiday extravaganza," said Lora McClain-Muhammad, a community events planner and children's book author. "It's services from vendors and small businesses throughout the community. We're looking to bring the community together and give back to the community."
Free candy will be offered while supplies last.
Vendors will include the Black Rose Pastries bakery, a microblading artist, a tutu designer, a weight loss specialist, a jewelry designer, and the Picture Perfect 219 photo booth. An author's row will feature six authors signing books, including McClain-Muhammad who has written the "I Need You to Know" series.
McClain-Muhammad's first book was "I Need You to Know: The ABCs of Black Girl Magic."
"My granddaughter Eden Estelle is the main character, and the others are all children in my family," she said. "Representation matters. When my lovely baby was born, I wanted her to have coloring books and books where she could see herself depicted beautifully, and I created just that. For black and brown kids, representation does matter."
Customers also will be able to buy clothing, purses, resin art, gift baskets, handmade candles and body oils. There also will be free haircuts, raffles and gifts suitable as stocking stuffers.
"It's a fun time," she said. "It's an amazing amount of shopping under one roof. We're bringing together a wide range of vendors under 8,400 square feet of space."
She said it serves a good cause.
"As a small business owner, I know the importance of networking, community giveback, customer service, marketing and branding to be successful," she said. "I have a purpose when I do pop-ups and it is to lead by example and bring together the best of the best. It is my hope that we learn and grow from each other and that we can all walk away knowing our small business can be a big business."
For more information, visit coloringbookqueen.com.