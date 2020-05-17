Southlake Mall to reopen Monday, encourage precautions, sanitization

The mall has placed graphics in the food court to encourage social distancing and placed hand sanitizer stations in the food court and restrooms, some of which will be closed as a precaution. Customers are encouraged to frequently sanitizer their hands or wash them for at least 20 seconds.

"While we are excited to see you, out of concern for your health as well as those around you, please stay home if you’re not feeling well," mall management said in a statement.

Individual stores in the mall can limit the number of people inside at one time at their discretion, and customers will have to line up outside if a store is at capacity. Not all stores at Southlake Mall will be open right away.

"We expect opening schedules to vary by retailer," mall management said in a statement. "Before arriving, we recommend calling or checking a store’s website for opening details, expected hours, and to understand their health and safety procedures. You can also check to see if your favorite store is open by visiting our store directory."

Salons and restaurants can begin reopening at the mall Monday, but call ahead to find out if they are open and also to understand any new on-site health and safety procedures you might have to follow.