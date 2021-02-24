Southlake Mall under new management after owner defaulted on debt in Israel, reportedly faces foreclosure

Southlake Mall, which has been Northwest Indiana's premier shopping destination since it opened in 1974, is again under new management after its owner defaulted on debt in Israel and now reportedly faces foreclosure.
California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and New York City-based Golden East Investors were appointed to oversee seven Starwood malls, including the 1.36 million-square-foot Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart.
The holders of bonds totaling 910 million Israeli shekel, or about $250 million, selected the companies late last year as trustees to manage Southlake, as well as Belden Village Mall in Canton, Ohio; Capital Mall in Olympia, Washington; Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, Ohio; Parkway Plaza in El Cajon, California; Plaza West Covina in Covina, California; and Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Ohio.
Steve Plenge, managing principal for Pacific Retail Capital Partners, said it "represented the largest shopping center transaction to date since the start of the global pandemic."
“These properties are all prime examples of retail centers that serve a vital need in the community and will benefit from the tailored management approach that is a hallmark of Pacific Retail," he said. "We have the knowledge, expertise, and work ethic to make real change in these shopping centers quickly.
"This is what Pacific Retail is known for, and the size of this transaction only makes the challenge more exciting for our seasoned team, many of whom have a history working on these assets in the past. We look forward to building relationships and bringing new life into each of these properties so they can thrive with upgraded shopping experiences and activations."
But the deal may be short-lived. Co-Star, a commercial real estate data firm, is reporting a foreclosure action has been filed in Israel against Southlake Mall.
Southlake Indiana, a limited liability company that holds $145 million in debt on the mall, initiated the foreclosure proceedings, Co-Star reported. An auction for the mall's ownership was scheduled for May 13.
Mall manager Peter Karonis and the Israeli government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Starwood, which acquired the mall from Westfield Group in 2013, defaulted on its debt last March after its Israeli bonds were downgraded.
The Southlake Mall has suffered from multiple vacancies in recent years, including the anchors of Carson's and Sears.
Aaron McDermott, president of the leading commercial real estate firm Latitude Commercial, said the general public shouldn't notice any immediate impact at the mall.
"As the property goes through foreclosure, the bank will have to acquire the property through the sheriff's sale and will probably start to look for investors to purchase the property," he said. "When a mall as big and similar to Southlake finances their debt, the most important part of the valuation is based off of the income they receive from tenants.
"In addition to the base rent, each tenant located in Southlake has percentage rent built into their leases, which is a percentage of their gross sales goes to the landlord. Predicatively not only were the sales down significantly during 2020, but there were also tenants that closed during 2020 ... driving down the total income."
