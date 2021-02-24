Southlake Mall under new management after owner defaulted on debt in Israel, reportedly faces foreclosure

"This is what Pacific Retail is known for, and the size of this transaction only makes the challenge more exciting for our seasoned team, many of whom have a history working on these assets in the past. We look forward to building relationships and bringing new life into each of these properties so they can thrive with upgraded shopping experiences and activations."

But the deal may be short-lived. Co-Star, a commercial real estate data firm, is reporting a foreclosure action has been filed in Israel against Southlake Mall.

Southlake Indiana, a limited liability company that holds $145 million in debt on the mall, initiated the foreclosure proceedings, Co-Star reported. An auction for the mall's ownership was scheduled for May 13.

Mall manager Peter Karonis and the Israeli government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Starwood, which acquired the mall from Westfield Group in 2013, defaulted on its debt last March after its Israeli bonds were downgraded.

The Southlake Mall has suffered from multiple vacancies in recent years, including the anchors of Carson's and Sears.