Spark lit on bill to restrict fireworks use in Indiana

Localities across the Hoosier State soon may be permitted to further restrict the days and hours when residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks.

Since 2007, nearly every city and town in Northwest Indiana has banned the use of fireworks in their community year-round, except for the 12 days of the year that state law dictates all legal consumer fireworks must be permitted during certain hours.

Those are Independence Day, between 10 a.m. and midnight; the five days before (June 29-July 3) and the five days after (July 5-9) Independence Day, between 5 p.m. and two hours past sunset; and between 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

State Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, said her constituents believe that's still too many days with fireworks, particularly given the generally negative effects of fireworks on pets and military veterans, as well as the potential for fireworks injuries.

"I like fireworks. I appreciate the beauty and the tradition," Schaibley said. "But these are not small pyrotechnics. They are large and loud."