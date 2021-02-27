Speakers to update local small businesses on grant opportunities, pending legislation

Local small business owners in Northwest Indiana will have a chance to learn about small business grants, pending legislation and employee training through a series of free webinars.

The NWI Small Business Task Force will host talks by Nav Training Director Gerri Detweiler, Indiana Chamber of Commerce Chief Counsel Bill Waltz and Indiana Department of Workforce Development Executive Director of Business Services Byron Sills.

Detweiler will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday on “How to Find and Get Small Business Grants.”

"Gerri Detweiler is a credit expert and education director for Nav, which provides business owners with simple tools to build strong business credit and financially healthy companies," organizer Lisa Beck said. "She’s been interviewed in more than 4,000 news stories. Her articles have been widely syndicated, and she is the co-author of 'Finance Your Own Business: Get on the Financing Fast Track.'"

At 2 p.m. on March 16, Waltz will give a legislative update targeted at issues affecting small businesses.