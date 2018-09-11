Specialty Steel Works planning multimillion investment in Hammond after emerging from bankruptcy

Less than a year after emerging from bankruptcy, Specialty Steel Works plans a major, multimillion-dollar investment at its Niagara LaSalle cold-finished steel bar mill in Hammond.
The company said new equipment at the Hammond facility, which makes cold finished steel bars for the transportation, industrial equipment and agriculture markets, will make it "the most modern bar-to-bar operation in North America" and "enhance the long-term viability of this facility."
"We continually look for innovative solutions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our manufacturing platform to achieve high quality, low-cost production and superior customer service," CEO Joel Hawthorne said. "The multimillion-dollar investment is transformative to our company and is part of a strategy to build a sustainable portfolio of assets across the company's operational footprint. Our ability to find innovative solutions is a competitive advantage that helps position the company for future growth."
The Hammond site is already the largest for cold drawn capacity in North America. Specialty Steel Works said the new equipment will be up and running within the next year.
"This investment demonstrates our commitment to leading edge processing and production efficiencies in order to always be in the best position to respond to our customers' changing needs. Innovation and process automation move SSWI into a market leadership position and we will continue to look for ways to meet our customers' stringent demands through enhancement of our processing capabilities, operational excellence and customer-centric culture." President and Chief Operating Michael Salamon said. "In conjunction with our industry-leading coil-to-bar operation at Corey Steel, this investment solidifies our position as the low cost, high quality provider of engineered specialty steel solutions in North America."
Specialty Steel Works had been known as Optima Specialty Steel, but changed its name after emerging from bankruptcy last November, when it named Hawthorne as the new CEO.
“The company is emerging from bankruptcy under new ownership and with a new name that signals our dedication to creating the best products and best customer and supplier relationships in the industry," Chairman and Managing Director Jim Kime said. "As the company enters a new chapter, we are confident that the appointment of Joel Hawthorne will be another source of strength for the revitalized business."
The company operates Niagara LaSalle, Corey Steel Company and Michigan Seamless Tube. It claims to be "North America's leading manufacturer and processor of value-added specialized steel products including high-quality, engineered cold finished steel bars and precision-tolerance, cold drawn seamless tubes."