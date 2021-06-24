Speros Batistatos to be out as Region tourism head, agency board members say

"They're doing a HR audit and a lot of research because they want to make sure the compensation and benefits are appropriate," he said. "I'm not concerned. They're doing due diligence. I'm not going to negotiate my contract through the press."

The board hired a local professor to study Batistatos's overall compensation. His base salary is $158,000 a year, but the study found he made more than $330,000 a year with benefits, including use of a company car, vacation day buyouts, vacation bonuses, stipends, and retirement plan contributions.

"We decided unanimously not to renew his contract because of compensation issues," Qunell said. "We felt the contract was one-sided, benefiting only one party."

Different people were on the 19-member board, which includes hospitality and other professionals appointed from across the Region, when the contract was ratified in 2016, Qunell said.

"Typically benefits only account for 20% to 30% of compensation," he said. "This is in excess of that. This is egregious, one-sided compensation that we could not come to terms on, so the full board did not renew his contract."