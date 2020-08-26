Popeyes sets its sights on former fire station in LaPorte

LAPORTE — Its Cajun spices have nothing to do with Popeyes choosing to serve its popular brand of chicken and other food where a fire station in LaPorte now stands.
That’s because the fire station will be gone when replaced by the popular restaurant chain — known for its Spicy Chicken Sandwich — along a heavily developed stretch of Ind. 2 on the city’s east side.
The developer, M-Details LLC, is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to loosen setback requirements for the building on a less-than-a-half-acre parcel.
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, expects the restaurant to start construction in the fall.
Pavey Excavating was awarded a $23,000 contract to tear down the fire station once vacated.
Cook said Popeyes coming is particularly exciting for a community desiring more chain dining options “so they don’t have to travel to other communities to spend those dollars.”
LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the Fire Department's move to a new, larger fire station on Daytona Street already has begun and should be completed by the weekend.
“If all goes well, we’ll be operating out there by Friday evening,” he said.
The offer from Popeyes had nothing to do with the fire station being replaced.
That decision was made last year because of cramped living conditions at the fire station, which was built in 1966, and challenges traffic posed to firefighters responding to calls as the residential and industrial area grew commercially.
Snyder said returning firetrucks had to pull forward into the busy intersection and then back into the bays because of the small area in which to navigate.
The building also was becoming a maintenance issue.
In June, the City Council entered into an agreement to sell the property to the developer for $375,000.
Snyder said the new $1.9 million fire station on four acres is four times larger with room for things like in-house training.
There’s also enough space for adding more firefighters and trucks depending on future growth.
“It’s definitely a big upgrade from where we are at right now,” he said.
