Spirit Halloweens pop up around Region

Look out behind you! It's ... it's ... it's ... a Spirit Halloween pop-up.

In a tradition now nearly as time-honored as dressing up in costumes and trick-or-treating, Spirit Halloween has taken over vacant commercial real estate across the Region.

The New Jersey-based retailer of Halloween costumes, decorations, animatronics and props has opened four locations across Northwest Indiana and many more in the greater Chicagoland area.

Like a powerful necromancer, Spirit Halloween has brought empty storefronts back from the dead — at least temporarily, during the spooky season.

Spirit Halloween opened pop-up big-box stores in the former Sears at 3901 Franklin St. in Michigan City, the former Dollar General at 8333 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Ultra Plaza in Highland, the former The Room Place at 2881 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville and in the former Dress Barn at 1525 U.S. 41 in Schererville. In the south suburbs, it also took over the former Party City at 17810 Halsted St. in Homewood, the former SteinMart at 204 Orland Park Place in Orland Park and the former Sports Authority at 11185 W. Lincoln Highway in Frankfort.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, with more than 1,400 locations across the country. It has costumes for men, women, couples, kids and babies, carrying many popular licenses like Disney Princesses, Ghostbusters, Chucky, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Encanto, SpongeBob SquarePants, Squid Game and Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

It also stocks a variety of other accessories like wigs, weapons, jewelry, makeup and masks. Other merchandise includes home decor, fog machines, collectibles and yard decorations ranging from fake tombstones to an eight-foot-tall inflatable grim reaper.

Halloween has become a big business, with a record $10 billion in sales across the United States last year. Spirit Halloween is opening a record 1,450 stores across the country this year as a result.

The retailer said the holiday has evolved into "a month-long lifestyle where haunters and enthusiasts are on the lookout for the hottest and scariest looks to stay one step ahead."

“At Spirit Halloween, we work year-round to develop must-have looks, and 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year,” said CEO Steven Silverstein. “It's clear that Halloween has grown bigger than one single day and our goal is to help our guests embrace every aspect of the Halloween lifestyle as they celebrate the season and beyond.”