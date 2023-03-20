Travel is expected to blossom again this spring as more people hit the road or head to the airports to go on vacation.

AAA found international travel is expected to soar by 30% this spring, and multigenerational trips with three generations by 40% as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic fade.

“Families are making up for lost time,” said Paula Twidale, AAA senior vice president of travel. “We’ve seen a spike in international spring break bookings. Americans are taking advantage of the strong U.S. dollar and the exchange rate in Europe. Travelers looking for warm weather are flocking to the Caribbean and Mexico or sailing to tropical destinations while enjoying the amenities of a cruise vacation.”

AAA reports travel bookings are off to a strong start thus far in 2023. An estimated 35% of residents surveyed in neighboring Illinois expect to travel for spring break, up from 24% last year. An estimated 82% plan to travel somewhere this year, up from 60% this year.

“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises and attractions.”

Spring breakers typically seek out beaches, especially in Florida, Hawaii and Mexico, AAA reported. The top U.S. travel destinations are expected to be Florida, Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and New Orleans.

AAA also reports cruises have been sailing away in popularity, especially to Mexico, Central America and Caribbean hotspots in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Cruises to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe and the Persian Gulf also have gotten more popular.

The surge in international bookings has been mostly to tropical destinations like the Caribbean and Mexico, but travelers also are flocking to Europe because of the favorable exchange rate that stretches their dollar further.

RetailMeNot, an Austin, Texas-based coupon company, projects that "travel is back in 2023." Its national survey found 54% of consumers plan to spend more on travel, an average of $3,250 for the year.

Travel will also start to pick up this spring more to Northwest Indiana's largest tourist attractions, the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park. While they see the biggest surge of visitors during the summer months when people flock to the Lake Michigan beaches, more people start heading to the dunes to hike, explore and enjoy the great outdoors once the winter weather lifts.

"When we look at the Indiana Dunes visitation data, we look at both the national and state park data. It’s one attraction with two operators. The total visitation to the Indiana Dunes in 2022 was 4,554,786, which is amazing because that means we were fourth out of the top 10 national parks visited," Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said. "We are down a little from the 5 million visitors in 2021. Overall, the national park was up by 5% over their numbers in 2021."

Visitation was down to most national parks last year save for the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Cuyahoga Valley, but that was coming off a spike earlier in the pandemic.

"The Great Smoky Mountains National Park was down from 14.1 million in 2021," she said. "I think a lot of this has to do with the big visitation surge during the pandemic. Being outdoors was safe, and people discovered National Parks."

While some bravely venture into the Indiana Dunes during the chilly winter months, visitation typically starts picking up in the spring when more people start heading to its 50 miles of trails, including the Calumet Dunes Trail, the Cowles Bog Trail, the Dune Ridge Trail, the Glenwood Dunes Trails, the Great Marsh Trail and the Heron Rookery Trail.

People also start to flock back to the dunes for festivals like the recent Maple Sugar Time and the upcoming Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.

The Indiana Dunes are expecting another strong year in 2023, bringing a robust amount of travelers into Northwest Indiana, Weimer said.

"For years, it was 3 million visitors. I don’t believe we will return to that number because so many travelers have visited all 63 national parks on their bucket list. Plus, being one of the National Parks in our location that is close to a large population base will help us to continue to attract visitors," she said. "Even though the park visitation was down from 2021, the visitation to the visitor center was the highest we ever experienced. We had 193,225 visitors. Our record prior to last year was 170,057 in 2019. We increased by 14% over the 2019 numbers. And, the 2019 numbers increased by 80% over the previous highest record of 108,767 in 2017. We have a lot to celebrate and are so thankful for both the Indiana Dunes National and State Parks."