SSCVA board concerned with ballooning cost of CEO's compensation

But his total compensation still exceeded $278,000 last year, down from more than $330,000 the previous year.

The mayor of Gary makes more than $132,000 a year from his mayoral and sanitary district salaries, while the mayor of Hammond earns more than $119,000 a year from his city, water and sanitary district salaries, according to Gateway Indiana. The mayor of Crown Point makes more than $101,000 a year between his city and sanitary district board salaries.

In 2019, Batisatos was paid more than $158,200 in base salary, nearly $20,000 for a vehicle allowance, $920 in longevity pay and more than $103,700 in benefits. His benefits — including health insurance, life insurance, retirement, vacation buyback and vacation match — have grown from more than $53,000 in 2012 to more than $122,000 in 2019.

His total compensation grew from just under $215,000 in 2012 to more than $336,000 in 2019 — an increase of more than 50% over eight years.

All in all, he's made more than $2.4 million in total compensation over the past nine years.