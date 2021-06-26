SSCVA board concerned with ballooning cost of CEO's compensation

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority board voted not to renew longtime President and CEO Speros Batistatos's contract when it expires at the end of the year because of concerns about his compensation, an official said.
Batistatos' compensation has grown to more than $330,000 a year — an increase of more than $120,000 over an eight-year period.
Board Chairman Andy Qunell said the board had concerns that benefits normally account for 20% to 30% of total compensation, but they are more than double Batistatos' base salary of $158,000. The longtime leader of Lake County's tourism marketing efforts makes more than any mayor in Northwest Indiana and Gov. Eric Holcomb's annual salary of $111,688.
The board recently hired a professor to study compensation at the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, which is funded by hotel taxes and tasked with driving tourism to Northwest Indiana, such as through conferences, sports tournaments and promotional campaigns. A study by Rockport Analytics found tourism in Lake County contributes $980.7 million in spending a year to the economy and supports 14,411 jobs.
Last year, Batistatos took a reduced base salary of more than $153,700, down from more $158,200 the previous year, and passed up a bonus that had more than $25,600 the previous year because of the slowdown the coronavirus pandemic caused for the hospitality industry.
But his total compensation still exceeded $278,000 last year, down from more than $330,000 the previous year.
The mayor of Gary makes more than $132,000 a year from his mayoral and sanitary district salaries, while the mayor of Hammond earns more than $119,000 a year from his city, water and sanitary district salaries, according to Gateway Indiana. The mayor of Crown Point makes more than $101,000 a year between his city and sanitary district board salaries.
In 2019, Batisatos was paid more than $158,200 in base salary, nearly $20,000 for a vehicle allowance, $920 in longevity pay and more than $103,700 in benefits. His benefits — including health insurance, life insurance, retirement, vacation buyback and vacation match — have grown from more than $53,000 in 2012 to more than $122,000 in 2019.
His total compensation grew from just under $215,000 in 2012 to more than $336,000 in 2019 — an increase of more than 50% over eight years.
All in all, he's made more than $2.4 million in total compensation over the past nine years.
"That is a completely legitimate part of any negotiation. It's appropriate for the board to negotiate the best value for the money," Batistatos said. "There's no question they should be doing it. But they shouldn't be doing it in the media and trying to create headlines where none exist."
Board members characterized Batistatos's contract, which expires on Dec. 31, as "egregious" and "one-sided."
Batistatos said he believed his compensation was appropriate and reasonable.
"It's very appropriate for them to periodically study compensation to make sure practices are in line with what's going on in the industry," he said. "Compensation is up to the board and they have every right to try to make an informed decision but it's inappropriate for some board members to leak this kind of information. It's unfortunate."
