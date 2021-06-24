SSCVA board, tourism leader spar over grant program, law firm

"In researching this issue, there is statutory authority and case law to invalidate the board’s decision to disburse the funds, should it vote to do so," he wrote. "The fact that a more detailed discussion was held in the regular meeting of the board as part of the public meeting may not cure the defect of the improper topic discussed during the executive session, but may be considered in the balance of these factors. As the decision to invalidate the action of the board would be discretionary on the part of the trial court, it would be a matter indeterminate until an action is filed, and a judge issues a ruling. A challenger would have 30 days to pursue such an action from the time it is discovered or should be discovered."