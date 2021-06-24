SSCVA board, tourism leader spar over grant program, law firm

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau board and longtime President and CEO Speros Batistatos have been sparring over a grant program and the Lake County tourism agency's legal representative.
Batistatos and the 19-member board have had disagreements about a grant program that would give local community federal Paycheck Protection Program money to bring back summer festivals and other events and the board's decision to hire a new attorney. The dispute has risen to allegations of "misconduct, malfeasance and potential criminal activity."
The SSCVA has long been represented by the law firm Kopka Pinkus and Dolin. The board recently hired Scott McClure with Rhame Elwood & McClure in Portage as a replacement law firm.
A board member who did not wish to be identified said board members were concerned about potential conflicts of interest as an attorney and the director of client relations at Kopka Pinkus and Dolin are married to two SSCVA officials.
The law firm resigned from working with the SSCVA after a conflict between Batistatos and the board over the grant program that would award communities in Lake County up to $20,000 to stage events that would bring back visitors as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, board members said.
SSCVA's previous attorney, James G. Magrames, wrote a memo Batistatos recently shared in an email with the board expressing the opinion that it violated Indiana's Open Door Law by discussing the loan program in a closed executive session last month.
"In researching this issue, there is statutory authority and case law to invalidate the board’s decision to disburse the funds, should it vote to do so," he wrote. "The fact that a more detailed discussion was held in the regular meeting of the board as part of the public meeting may not cure the defect of the improper topic discussed during the executive session, but may be considered in the balance of these factors. As the decision to invalidate the action of the board would be discretionary on the part of the trial court, it would be a matter indeterminate until an action is filed, and a judge issues a ruling. A challenger would have 30 days to pursue such an action from the time it is discovered or should be discovered."
Magrames wrote in the memo that such a filing would be "very remote" but that he would err on the side of caution "given the political climate of Lake County." He asked for time to do more legal research.
"I have concerns with the ramifications such disbursements might have with the use of public funds which would be subject to oversight by the State Board of Accounts," he wrote. "I believe it is vital to explore the extent of any protection required to show full compliance of use of the PPP loan, in addition to supporting documentation to satisfy the State Board of Accounts audit process."
Batistatos said in the mass email to board members that the memo outlines violations of state statutes and possibly federal laws.
"It is clear that these actions represent a potential existential threat to the SSCVA, its employees, and unwitting board members. As well as, an embarrassment to the appointing authorities and Indiana General Assembly, the hospitality industry, as well as the general public," Batistatos wrote in the email to the board. "I have been compelled to contact government authorities to initiate inquiries and/or investigations into possible board/officer misconduct, malfeasance and potential criminal activity. I do not take these actions lightly, or with any malicious intent. I am left with no alternative other than to act. My sole purpose is to protect the organization which I have given 32 years of faithful service to, its employees and those members who were denied critical information by a select few."
Board Chairman Andrew Qunell took umbrage at the allegations.
"This is a high-functioning board of integrity and character, and he's impugning it," he said. "This is something we're going to address in the near future."
Another board member who did not want to be identified characterized the dispute as "a power struggle."
"He fought the grant program tooth and nail and when he didn't win the vote, (he) lashed out at the board by getting the attorney to write that opinion when it was something totally legal to do," the board member said. "He doesn't want to cooperate with the board. He has his own agenda that isn't the board's agenda. He thinks he makes all the decisions and gets argumentative and hot when he doesn't get to. It's always a struggle over power with that guy."
