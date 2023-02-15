The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority helped bring back a volleyball tournament that's one of the largest sporting events to come to the Region and has an estimated economic impact of $500,000, meaning an infusion of traffic for local restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Level 12 Sports will host Lincoln’s Birthday Bash Volleyball Tournament at the Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center, where it sold out last year. The SSCVA, Lake County's tourism agency that uses hotel tax revenue to bring visitors, conferences and events to Northwest Indiana, said 96 teams across the across the Midwest will converge on the Region.

It will run from Saturday to Monday on President's Day weekend in the 12-court facility at 6630 Indianapolis Boulevard in south Hammond. The teams hail from 11 clubs in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri.

“The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority is thrilled to have this tournament return to our great state,” SSCVA President/CEO David Uran said. “This is one of the largest sporting events that comes to the Region, so we expect our local restaurants and attractions surrounding the Hammond Sportsplex and hotels to be inundated with players and their families. We are excited to show these teams some great Hoosier hospitality."

Nashville, Tennessee-based Level 12 sports hosts youth sports events across the Midwest, South and Northeast.

“We love hosting events at the Hammond Sportsplex,” said Tristan Grant, vice president of Level 12 Sports. “The facility is top rate, the staff is fantastic to work with, and it's in close proximity to a big pool of teams in Chicago and the surrounding cities. Level 12 Sports believes that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ and as such we want everyone associated with our events to succeed — both on the court and off. This includes our players & coaches, the referees, the parents, our host clubs, the facility/venue staff, our hotel organizations, t-shirt vendors, and others. It’s our goal that everyone-players and the community-have a great experience.”

Tickets are be purchased at the door for $12 a day or $30 for the weekend.

The games can also be viewed live on ballertv.com.