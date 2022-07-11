SSCVA CEO David Uran to address Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO David Uran will give a talk to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce next month.

Uran, the former mayor of Crown Point, will address the Chamber of Commerce representing Hammond and Whiting at 12 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Dynasty Hall & Banquet Center, 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Members can hear from the new leader of Lake County's tourism agency, which is responsible for bringing visitors, conferences, conventions and sporting events to the South Shore of Lake Michigan. It's estimated the hospitality industry has a $980 million annual economic impact on Indiana's second-most populous county.

Uran is looking to bolster visitation, including by hosting more sporting events like the NSA Girls' Fast-Pitch Softball World Series he brought to Crown Point.

"This is an exciting time for the SSCVA, as they begin 2022 under new leadership, with the former mayor of Crown Point leading the charge after 14 successful years at the helm of the county seat of Lake County," the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

The cost of the general membership luncheon is $30 per person. Advance payment is required. To register or for more information, call 219-931-1000.