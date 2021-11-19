SSCVA looks to hire firm to select new CEO, explore sale of John Dillinger collection

The board has been interested in selling off the collection as it no longer operates the Dillinger Museum, and Scalf reserves the right to buy it for what the SSCVA paid for it.

"Before we spend any more time, energy or money on this, we should first establish whether Scalf is in a position to approbate his first right of refusal," SSCVA board attorney Scott McClure said. "We can have an answer in writing one way or another if he wants to purchase it or if we should move on."

The board took no immediate action after hearing a presentation from the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission on its Indiana's Cool North campaign, which encompasses several counties in northern Indiana but which the SSCVA opted out of about 15 years ago.

Indiana Dunes Tourism, Visit Michigan City LaPorte and other county tourism agencies pool their resources to promote Northern Indiana, such as with ads in Chicago.

"Market research has shown people from Chicago and other cities have a negative perception of Northern Indiana," Executive Director Dan Morrison said. "But when they actually visit Northern Indiana, they have a positive impression."

