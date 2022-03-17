SSCVA reviewing 146 candidates for next CEO

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is considering candidates from an initial pool of 146 to become its next president and CEO.

Lake County's tourism agency could have someone new in the leadership position by May or June, board chairman Andy Qunell said Thursday.

The Hammond-based SSCVA decided not to renew the contract of Speros Batistatos, former long-time leader of the organization responsible for bringing tourists, events and sports tournaments to Lake County. The board opted to move in a new direction after disagreements over how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds and concerns about rising compensation, especially the cost of benefits.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Winner Partners, a national executive recruitment firm, is leading the search to find a new president and CEO to oversee Lake County's tourism industry, which is estimated to have a $980 million annual economic impact.

"The search for the president and CEO is going very well," board member Matt Schuffert said. "Winner Partners has received 40 external candidates, 10 from Indiana and 30 from outside. They had about 106 connections who they reached out to — so about 146 total candidates thus far. They identified about seven of those as highly qualified and they're currently doing evaluations."

The application deadline was March 15.

Winner Partners will make recommendations to the board's compensation committee by March 25 and it will schedule initial first-round interviews on March 31.

"Things are going pretty well," he said. "We're impressed by Tina Winner and her team. We think they've done a great job. Seven highly qualified candidates is great."

The board likely will interview the final three candidates, Qunell said.

"We're looking for the most qualified person to run the SSCVA," he said. "We'd like somebody who can market this area for what it is. It's a diamond in the rough. We're a great area just outside of Chicago. We have all the amenities without the congestion or crime. It's a great place to visit."

At its Thursday meeting at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond, the board also declined to rejoin the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission, which promotes Northern Indiana through its Indiana's Cool North campaign. The SSCVA was a founding member but opted out of it about 15 years ago.

Board members said they saw no benefit in rejoining, describing a recent pitch as a "money grab" aimed to boost membership.

The board also agreed to spend $6,500 to settle a lawsuit it was named as a party to after its website linked to a Valparaiso restaurant that had a picture of a pretzel on its website it didn't hold the copyright to. Qunell said the SSCVA now will only link to restaurants or other businesses that agree to indemnify it so it doesn't face any threatened legal action over such matters again.

"It's a picture of a pretzel that somebody owns the copyright to," he said. "There's a restaurant in Valpo that took pictures of all their food. They put this pretzel on there and the picture was copyrighted and they didn't realize it. They put it on their website, which was linked to our website. They sued us for a link."

