SSCVA to bring interactive photo booth to Region festivals

HAMMOND — People will soon be able to get postcard-like pictures by beaches, dunes and other Region backdrops when visiting festivals all across Northwest Indiana.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will soon roll out an interactive photo booth where people can take pictures against the backdrop of the Region landmark of their choosing, similar to what automakers offer at the Chicago Auto Show.

SSCVA board member Brent Brashier got the idea after seeing an interactive at the entrance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

"Visit Louisiana had a big tent where you could pick several backgrounds like a pot of crawfish or the New Orleans skyline," he said. "I thought we could do something like that in Northwest Indiana to promote the South Shore, with places like beaches, dunes and downtown Crown Point."

The SSCVA plans to roll out the photo booth at events like the Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival in Griffith, the St. Thomas Moore Festival in Munster and the Hometown Country Jams music festival in Hobart.

People enter their cell phone numbers or email addresses to get the photos sent to them. They can opt into the SSCVA's newsletter, which allows the Lake County tourism agency to better promote Northwest Indiana events to people who actually go to them.

"I thought this is a really great way to build a database," Brashier said. "We can bring it around like the Tourmobile to the different events."

The SSVCA plans to encourage people to post the photos on Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites to help promote South Shore events. The tourism agency plans to roll out the roving photo booth at its first summer events soon.

