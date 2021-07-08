SSCVA tourism chief retains attorney after board opts not to renew contract

South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos has retained an attorney after the board opted not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of the year, citing concerns about the cost of his compensation.

Batistatos' attorney, Sandra Blevins, sent a letter to the SSCVA board asking to discuss a mutually agreeable resolution after negotiations about a contract renewal stopped earlier this year. The letter asserts Batistatos, who has led Lake County's tourism efforts for the better part of more than three decades, is protected under a state law safeguarding whistleblowers after he raised concerns about whether a closed-door board meeting about using Paycheck Protection Program money to offer local cities and towns tourism grants violated Indiana's open door law.

"I retained council," Batistatos said. "Anybody in my position would."

SSCVA board attorney Scott McClure declined to comment on the matter.

"We cannot comment on pending or threatened litigation or employee issues," he said.