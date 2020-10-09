SSCVA's ROSE and RISE awards recognize best in Region hospitality

"Only one month on the job, as he was bagging groceries for an elderly customer, he noticed the customer was short of money on her order," Batistatos said. "The elderly woman was making the decision to put items back so she would have enough for her order. Without hesitation, this employee pulled out his wallet and offered her $20 to make up the difference. All of this was caught on camera by another customer and posted to her Facebook page to show others how kind this employee was. The story had already gone viral and the employee had to make his own Facebook account to see what all the commotion was about. He insists that he didn’t do anything special, he was just doing 'what was right.'"