SSCVA's ROSE and RISE awards recognize best in Region hospitality

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority issued ROSE and RISE awards to honor the best in Region hospitality and Northwest Indiana's service industry.
The Hammond-based tourism agency bestowed ROSE awards — ROSE being an acronym for Recognition of Service Excellence – to Chana Thompson of the Stadium Sports Bar & Grill at Ameristar Casino Hotel East Chicago, Samantha Farler of the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room, Patricia Scott of Majestic Star Casino, Alexa Cano of the Mascot Hall of Fame, Karen Jones of Teibel’s Family Restaurant and Izayah Edwards, the Jewel-Osco cashier who paid for the remainder of an elderly customer's grocery bill after she ran short of money.
This year's RISE winners – RISE being an acronym for Recognition of Industry Success – were Natalia Garza of BellaBoo's Children's Play & Discovery Center and Sonja Dectelides of Majestic Star Casino.
They were honored in a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have also scaled the number from one dozen ROSE winners to six and up to three RISE winners to two," SSCVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos said. "Unfortunately, when we called to follow up with our finalists’ place of employment, we learned that a significant number of our best hospitality employees had left their jobs or were let go because of the pandemic. I think that puts a lot into perspective how many hospitality employees are still out of work in the Region."
An outside selection committee anonymously chose the winners based on merit, dedication and outstanding service.
Thompson, for instance, was honored for being "a ray of sunshine with a can-do attitude."
"She takes great pride in serving her customers and remembers her regular customers’ food and drink preferences," Batistatos said. "She often has their beverage order processed before approaching the table. Numerous customers will wait until they can be seated in her section, so they can enjoy her signature service. One guest commented, 'We travel extensively and no matter where we go, we compare the service we receive to this employee — and she is always tops.' According to her manager, she receives compliments frequently from guests and that this nomination is long overdue."
Farler was recognized for her work as a server helping to bring back the Merrillville Tea Room after it had been closed for 18 months. Scott was recognized for her 24 years of experience and friendly service as a slot attendant at Majestic Star Casino, and Cano for her work ethic as special events coordinator at the Mascot Hall of Fame, including her extra effort to celebrate the birthday of a regular visitor whose party at the museum had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones, of Teibel's Restaurant, was recommended by a customer as "the best server they ever had." And Edwards was honored for his charitable act that went viral.
"Only one month on the job, as he was bagging groceries for an elderly customer, he noticed the customer was short of money on her order," Batistatos said. "The elderly woman was making the decision to put items back so she would have enough for her order. Without hesitation, this employee pulled out his wallet and offered her $20 to make up the difference. All of this was caught on camera by another customer and posted to her Facebook page to show others how kind this employee was. The story had already gone viral and the employee had to make his own Facebook account to see what all the commotion was about. He insists that he didn’t do anything special, he was just doing 'what was right.'"
Garza got a RISE Award for caring for children as groups manager at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center, while Dectelides was recognized for calling all 850 furloughed employees at Majestic Star Casino during the COVID-19 shutdown to ask if she could help and by providing goodies, groceries and books to any who fell ill.
