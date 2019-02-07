The South Shore Line is offering free westbound rides during the Chicago Auto Show on its weekend and off-peak weekday trains. The auto show runs from Saturday through Feb. 18.
Off-peak westbound weekday trains are those that arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. A total of eight westbound and eight eastbound weekday trains will stop at McCormick place during the show. The South Shore will run a regular weekday service on President's Day. All weekend trains except Train 601 serve McCormick Place.
When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, passengers are asked to stand on the platform in clear view of the train's engineer.
For a full South Shore schedule, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com. For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com.