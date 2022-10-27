St. Catherine Hospital earns chest pain certification

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago has earned chest pain certification from The Joint Commission.

The hospital by Washington Park in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Chest Pain Certification, a symbol of quality that shows a healthcare provider has continuously provided excellent and safe patient care.

“Our medical team at St. Catherine Hospital continuously works to ensure that our quality initiatives result in exceptional patient experiences and the best possible outcomes,” said Leo Correa, CEO. “Chest Pain Certification from The Joint Commission is a testament to our commitment to provide the highest level of care to residents of Northwest Indiana.”

The Joint Commission evaluates how healthcare providers treat chest pain, looking at performance measures, clinical outcomes and opportunities to improve care. It also reviews how well they educate patients and their caregivers before they get discharged.

St. Catherine Hospital was subjected to a rigorous review of whether it complied with standards. Health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients help craft the metrics The Joint Commission uses to grade care.

“Chest Pain Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend St. Catherine Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for patients with chest pain.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/heart-care/chest-pain-centers.