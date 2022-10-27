 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

St. Catherine Hospital earns chest pain certification

  • 0
St. Catherine Hospital earns chest pain certification

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago has earned chest pain certification from The Joint Commission.

The hospital by Washington Park in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Chest Pain Certification, a symbol of quality that shows a healthcare provider has continuously provided excellent and safe patient care.

“Our medical team at St. Catherine Hospital continuously works to ensure that our quality initiatives result in exceptional patient experiences and the best possible outcomes,” said Leo Correa, CEO. “Chest Pain Certification from The Joint Commission is a testament to our commitment to provide the highest level of care to residents of Northwest Indiana.”

The Joint Commission evaluates how healthcare providers treat chest pain, looking at performance measures, clinical outcomes and opportunities to improve care. It also reviews how well they educate patients and their caregivers before they get discharged.

People are also reading…

St. Catherine Hospital was subjected to a rigorous review of whether it complied with standards. Health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients help craft the metrics The Joint Commission uses to grade care.

“Chest Pain Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend St. Catherine Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for patients with chest pain.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/heart-care/chest-pain-centers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20 Under 40

20 Under 40

Twenty young professionals from across Northwest Indiana are being recognized for their accomplishments and their potential as the 2020 class …

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts