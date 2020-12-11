St. Catherine Hospital names new chief nursing officer

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named Nina Stur its new chief nursing officer and president of patient care services.

Stur started as a registered nurse in the medical surgical unit at the hospital 37 years ago, and has served as interim chief nursing officer since January. She previously served as director of case management and associate director of patient care services at St. Catherine, filling each position for a decade.

“Nina is a dynamic and well-respected collaborator with extensive knowledge of the patient population, accreditation processes, wellness initiatives and innovative nursing practices,” CEO and Administrator Leo Correa said.

Stur became director of nursing and nurse clinician at the hospital in 1990, and went on to become the clinical case manager three years later. In that role, she served as consultant to doctors, patients and families on everything from diagnoses to discharges.

The Munster resident has developed an in-depth familiarity with hospital operations, departments and personnel. She said she was proud of working for the five-star-rated hospital, managing a wellness program for steelworkers in East Chicago and serving on a panel at Purdue University Northwest on palliative care.