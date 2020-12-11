 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Catherine Hospital names new chief nursing officer
urgent

St. Catherine Hospital names new chief nursing officer

St. Catherine Hospital names new chief nursing officer

Nina Stur was named chief nursing officer of St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named Nina Stur its new chief nursing officer and president of patient care services.

Stur started as a registered nurse in the medical surgical unit at the hospital 37 years ago, and has served as interim chief nursing officer since January. She previously served as director of case management and associate director of patient care services at St. Catherine, filling each position for a decade.

“Nina is a dynamic and well-respected collaborator with extensive knowledge of the patient population, accreditation processes, wellness initiatives and innovative nursing practices,” CEO and Administrator Leo Correa said.

Stur became director of nursing and nurse clinician at the hospital in 1990, and went on to become the clinical case manager three years later. In that role, she served as consultant to doctors, patients and families on everything from diagnoses to discharges.

The Munster resident has developed an in-depth familiarity with hospital operations, departments and personnel. She said she was proud of working for the five-star-rated hospital, managing a wellness program for steelworkers in East Chicago and serving on a panel at Purdue University Northwest on palliative care.

“She is adept at directing teams in positive ways that ensure delivery of the very best in healthcare,” Correa said. “Nina’s an asset to a hospital where its environment of care matches its quality of care.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts