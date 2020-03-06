St. Catherine Hospital opens a new Cancer and Infusion Center

"Our goal is to the change the face of cancer care by making it as convenient as possible for patients living in East Chicago and nearby to receive advanced supportive health care right here at home," Correa said.

The nonprofit St. Catherine invested more than $2 million to transform its former behavioral health facilities in the hospital, by Washington Park in East Chicago, into a comprehensive cancer center. After months of construction in a building that dates back to 1928, the Cancer and Infusion Center opened on Feb. 10.

"This is gorgeous. It's really nice," said Maurice Bigham, who's receiving radiation treatment for prostate cancer, and had been treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at St. Catherine's previously. "The color scheme is so much different. There's lots of space."

The Cancer and Infusion Center was formally blessed Wednesday by Deacon Michael Halas and visited by Bishop Robert McClory, who toured the center during his first hospital visit since taking over the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

The center features many improvements, including more natural lighting to lift patients' moods and enough space in the infusion suites so they can spend time with family.