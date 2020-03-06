You are the owner of this article.
St. Catherine Hospital opens a new Cancer and Infusion Center
EAST CHICAGO — Community Healthcare Systems opened a new 6,100-square-foot Cancer and Infusion Center at St. Catherine Hospital on Wednesday that's more than three times the size of its previous facility.

The newly renovated wing of the hospital consolidates into a single space private exam rooms and eight infusion suites with TVs, windows overlooking a fledgling healing garden, lots of natural light, spacious chaise lounges and the precision radiotherapy system known at CyberKnife. The center aims to to offer patients the full spectrum of cancer care so they don't have to bounce around from place to place in the hospital.

"Our center and team of cancer specialists are part of the Community Healthcare System, which is fully accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer," St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa said. "We know patients' needs can be complex. Having a support team in place to manage those needs with nurse navigators and multidisciplinary conferences that apply a team approach to patient care and access to cancer-related clinical trials is very important."

Correa and Dr. Marie Macke, the system line administrator of oncology and cancer care for Community Healthcare Systems, have teamed up in the past to open similar cancer centers for Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. They hope to bring the level of care available at the metropolitan academic medical centers to East Chicago.

"Our goal is to the change the face of cancer care by making it as convenient as possible for patients living in East Chicago and nearby to receive advanced supportive health care right here at home," Correa said.

The nonprofit St. Catherine invested more than $2 million to transform its former behavioral health facilities in the hospital, by Washington Park in East Chicago, into a comprehensive cancer center. After months of construction in a building that dates back to 1928, the Cancer and Infusion Center opened on Feb. 10.

"This is gorgeous. It's really nice," said Maurice Bigham, who's receiving radiation treatment for prostate cancer, and had been treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at St. Catherine's previously. "The color scheme is so much different. There's lots of space."

The Cancer and Infusion Center was formally blessed Wednesday by Deacon Michael Halas and visited by Bishop Robert McClory, who toured the center during his first hospital visit since taking over the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

The center features many improvements, including more natural lighting to lift patients' moods and enough space in the infusion suites so they can spend time with family.

"We want to make every patient's experience seamless with the least amount of interruptions and stress to their lives as possible," Macke said. "This means patients can have their treatment plans near their home, with less travel time and more opportunities to work or spend time with their family and friends."

Patients can visit the center for chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy and other treatments. Therapy rooms include comfortable recliners, room for visitors, space for personal computer work and televisions. Some suites offer views of a Healing Garden that will be developed in the spring at the site of what’s now a grotto.

The facility also will host education and cancer support group activities. And, it will offer treatments like antibiotics, blood products, dressing changes, hydration and IV medication.

"Our goal is to care for the whole patient," Macke said. "When you are able to support the entire individual including their physical, psychological and social needs, they are more likely to have a better experience and better manage their stressors."

Patients have been excited about the new facility, Cancer and Infusion Center charge nurse Katie Cruz said.

"They appreciate their private spacious suites where they can relax, watch TV and visit during treatment that can last anywhere from 20 minutes to several hours," she said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

