St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center rehab centers earn reaccreditation

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center rehabilitation centers earned three-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health services that dates back to 1966. It reaccredited the hospitals in East Chicago and Hobart after a recent survey.

“We were able to pass our recent CARF survey with flying colors due to a cooperative team effort, including rehabilitation staff, hospital administration and virtually every department within the hospital,” said Carey Otterstedt, rehabilitation program director at St. Catherine Hospital. “Even our patients helped, relaying to CARF how happy they were to have our services. I would like to thank the entire hospital staff and administration for their support with such a successful reaccreditation.”

Community Healthcare System Rehabilitation Centers help patients recover from illnesses, surgery and serious accidents. Its therapists work with patients who lost everyday skills, helping them become independent again and get back home.

“We are excited to continue the culture of CARF excellence at St. Mary Medical Center Acute Rehab, where our focus continues to be patient-centered care while achieving the highest-quality patient outcomes,” said Hope Wells, rehabilitation program director at St. Mary Medical Center. “Our therapy and nursing interdisciplinary teams continue to provide compassionate care while focusing on the patient’s individualized goals. Our ultimate goal is to assist patients and their families with the transition home and back into the community.”

The rehabilitation centers treat patients for strokes, neurological conditions,  multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, myopathy, polyneuropathy, Guillain-Barre syndrome and complex orthopedic surgeries.

“Your organization should take pride in achieving this high level of accreditation,” said Brian Boon, president and CEO of CARF International. “This achievement is an indication of you organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the lives of the persons served.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/rehabilitation.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

