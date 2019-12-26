St. Catherine Hospital staff win Lake Area United Way STAR Awards for baby box, shoe drive

Community Healthcare System's St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago won two STAR Awards from the Lake Area United Way at the LAUW's annual dinner at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Family Birthing Center nurse manager Tracy Sharp won the Heart of Service Award for her efforts to reduce infant mortality and raise healthier babies across the Region. That included getting a Safe Haven Baby Box placed at St. Catherine Hospital across from Washington Park in October, reinstating free baby and birthing classes at the hospital, and establishing a walk-in lactation clinic for new mothers there.
Her colleagues won Best Volunteer Effort for a shoe drive that provided 260 new or lightly worn shoes to school kids in need at Washington Elementary School in East Chicago.
“They are doing some amazing work,” St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa said. “This year’s STAR recipients are an inspiration to many.”
The Lake Area United Way gives out the awards to celebrate volunteers and nonprofits making a difference in the Region. STAR is an acronym that means Serving Together Achieves Results.
“It amplifies good deeds,” LAUW president Lisa Doherty said. “It’s our way to bring community partners around a common goal.”
For more information visit COMHS.org.