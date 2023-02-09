St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago has launched a program aimed at preventing lymphedema, which an estimated one in three at-risk cancer patients develop after treatment.

Previously, cancer survivors were not always monitored for chronic lymphedema, or swelling that's caused by the buildup of lymph fluid in the body. St. Catherine, in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood, is deploying detection technology that has proven to be 92% successful in preventing lymphedema over three years.

It's rolling out the SOZO digital health platform from Impedimed that's used as a point-of-care assessment tool meant to guide clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.

Part of the multidisciplinary Oncology Rehabilitation program offered by Community Healthcare System, it's used to monitor at-risk cancer patients such as those who survive melanoma, breast cancer and cancers in the pelvic area.

“Community Healthcare System continually strives to provide the best possible care to cancer patients,” said Sylvia Gould, director of Therapy Services at St. Catherine Hospital. “For us, this means delivering excellent care to our patients both during treatment and after. Cancer survivorship is growing rapidly as a result of improved treatments. St. Catherine Hospital is proud to be the first in Northwest Indiana to offer this service to our patients and be able to prevent lymphedema versus treating it after onset.”

Community Healthcare System offers lymphedema management as part of its comprehensive cancer care. It's a condition that affects 58% of the 1.9 million newly diagnosed cancer patients every year, which is estimated to cost the country $7 billion a year in added health care expenses.

Patients suffer damage to the lymphatic drainage system in one or more limbs after undergoing radiation, chemotherapy or surgery. The swelling in affected limbs can be painful and sometimes debilitating.

Using bioimpedance spectroscopy, the new L-Dex technology measures fluid build-up in the patient's at-risk limbs as compared to healthy limbs. It's a non-invasive test that takes just 30 seconds and yields immediate results.

Regular measurements after the cancer treatment, compared to a baseline taken beforehand, can tell doctors when intervention is needed to stop lymphedema from developing.