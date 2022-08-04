St. Catherine Hospital to host Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair

A Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair will take place Wednesday at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Community Healthcare System will host the health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Catherine Hospital’s Professional Office Building at 4320 Fir St. in East Chicago. It seeks to educate the public about strokes, the fifth leading cause of death and disability in the United States, and diabetes, the eight leading cause of disability in the United States.

From 9 a.m. until noon the fair will offer health screenings for A1C, blood pressure, cholesterol and foot assessments. Community Healthcare System recommends 10 hours of fasting for blood screenings.

It will offer presentations to educate the public on diabetes, stroke, the Mediterranean diet, exercise and movement from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

People also can stop by the Community Healthcare System’s Farmers Market, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair at the north entrance of St. Catherine Hospital.

"Stop by one or both events for a day of wellness," Community Healthcare System said in a news release.

The health fair and farmers markets are both free and open to the public.

Advance registration is not required.

For more information, call 219-836-3477 or visit comhs.org/programs-and-events/s/stroke-and-diabetes-awareness-fair.