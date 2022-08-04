 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

St. Catherine Hospital to host Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair

  • 0
Community Healthcare System to Host Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair at St. Catherine Hospital

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair will take place Wednesday at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Community Healthcare System will host the health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Catherine Hospital’s Professional Office Building at 4320 Fir St. in East Chicago. It seeks to educate the public about strokes, the fifth leading cause of death and disability in the United States, and diabetes, the eight leading cause of disability in the United States.

From 9 a.m. until noon the fair will offer health screenings for A1C, blood pressure, cholesterol and foot assessments. Community Healthcare System recommends 10 hours of fasting for blood screenings.

It will offer presentations to educate the public on diabetes, stroke, the Mediterranean diet, exercise and movement from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

People are also reading…

People also can stop by the Community Healthcare System’s Farmers Market, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair at the north entrance of St. Catherine Hospital.

"Stop by one or both events for a day of wellness," Community Healthcare System said in a news release.

The health fair and farmers markets are both free and open to the public.

Advance registration is not required.

For more information, call 219-836-3477 or visit comhs.org/programs-and-events/s/stroke-and-diabetes-awareness-fair.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts