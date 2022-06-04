St. John interior decorator wins international design, business leadership awards

An interior designer from St. John won top awards in an international design contest.

Cathi Lloyd, who owns the Decorating Den Interiors franchise in St John, won a prize for a dramatic room makeover in the dining room category at Decorating Den Interiors’ 53rd annual conference in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She also won second place in the window treatment category in the International Dream Room competition that was judged by journalists from across North America who cover interiors for glossy magazines like Traditional Home, House Beautiful, Design NY and Arabella.

Lloyd said her award-winning room makeover design featured "navy, grey and ivory, wallpaper accent wall, multidrop pendant chandelier, navy velvet host chairs and embroidered drapery panels combined with a stunning starburst pattern buffet piece in champagne gold and warm dark wood to create an awesome transitional dining room." Her window treatment included antique silver faux iron designs overlaid on charcoal custom cornices, textured and embellished sheers and motorized silhouettes controlled by smart home tech.

The panel of journalist judges selected Lloyd and other winners based on design excellence, overall preservation and creative problem-solving.

“I’ve returned from the conference with an extensive library of before and after high-resolution digital photographs featuring room makeovers from this year’s Dream Room competition,” Lloyd said. “They are fabulous designs with interesting stories behind them making for an ideal workshop or seminar program for organizations looking for a speaker for their meetings."

She also won an Eagle Award for her sales last year, which ranked in the top 15% companywide.

Decorating Den Interiors dates back to 1969 and is now national in scope. Its work has been featured in publications like Traditional Home, Elle Décor, Better Homes and Gardens, Veranda and Home Accents Today.

Lloyd has owned the St. John franchise since 1989.

“As North America’s largest interior design and home furnishings franchise company, we offer our clients fine furniture, case goods, accessories, lighting, floor and wall coverings, draperies and other hard and soft window treatments from our LIVV Home Collection of furnishings,” Lloyd explains. “We bring samples directly to the client’s home or office, provide complimentary design services and personally oversee projects through installation.”

For more information, visit cathilloyd.decoratingden.com, call 219-365-0198 or email cathilloyd@decoratingden.com.

