The St. Lawrence Seaway has reopened for the season, meaning hulking international ships known as salties will soon return to the Region.

The 2023 navigation season on Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officially kicked off Wednesday, allowing ships from the Atlantic Ocean to regain access to the Great Lakes. The locks connecting Montreal to Lake Ontario and Lake Ontario to Lake Erie reopened now that the water is no longer so iced over as to be unnavigable.

The Soo Locks at Sault. Ste Marie connecting Lake Huron and Lake Superior also are slated to open on March 25.

Ships from all over the world come to the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County and the Port of Chicago on Lake Calumet on the far South Side. They typically bring products including steel, brewery tanks and wind turbine blades and ship out grain grown in the Midwest.

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is home to many companies that cater to international trade, including food processing giant Cargill.

Last year, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handled a record 3.45 million tons of cargo, up 52% as compared to two years ago, according to the Ports of Indiana. It's the second straight year the port handled record cargo since it started in 1970.

More than 160 million tons of cargo pass through the St. Lawrence Seaway each year, transporting an array of products to the manufacturing, mining, agriculture and energy industries.

The seaway, a 2,300 marine highway that brings ships from India, Poland, Russia and beyond to Northwest Indiana, serves eight states in the United States and two Canadian provinces. If the Great Lakes region were a country, it would have 107 million people, a $5.5 trillion gross domestic product and the third-largest economy in the world, surpassing the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Brazil, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

The Great Lakes region accounts for about 40% of the cross-border trade between the United States and Canada.

The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership estimates the system supports 237,868 jobs, $35 billion in economic activity, $14.2 billion in wages and spending and $6.6 billion in tax revenue.