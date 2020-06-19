St. Lawrence Seaway shipments down 10% year-over-year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

International cargo on the Great Lakes fell 10% at the start of the shipping season, as the coronavirus pandemic greatly disrupted the global economy.

Tonnage through the St. Lawrence Seaway to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor totaled 7.7 million tons from March 15 through May 31. While road salt, wind turbine components and project cargo shipments remained strong, volumes of steel products, petroleum and construction material declined as the result of the COVID-19 emergency.

"Great Lakes-Seaway shipping has continued to get the job done during these challenging times, safely delivering vital grain, renewable energy supplies and manufacturing inputs for domestic needs and world markets,” Chamber of Marine Commerce President and CEO Bruce Burrow said. “Ship operators, ports, suppliers and the Seaway operators have really pulled together to put protective measures in place for our workers and the public and to ensure our transportation system has continued to operate throughout the pandemic without interruption or delay for our customers. Moving forward, Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway shipping is ready to support ongoing efforts to restart the U.S. economy.”