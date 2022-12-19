St. Margaret Hospital in downtown Hammond treated Region residents for more than 120 years

HAMMOND — Three nuns came by the Monon train to Hammond on a chilly morning in February 1898 to take care of the needy, leaving a lasting legacy that would touch generations of Region residents.

At the time, the fledgling city was largely a company town dominated by the State Line Slaughterhouse packinghouse that harvested ice from the Grand Calumet River and sent frozen beef by rail to New England.

Hammond's population was growing, but health care was scarce. It was a time when doctors made house calls but medicine was changing. People had to travel to Chicago, Valparaiso or Michigan City to get treatment in a hospital. Transportation was much more challenging, and the ill or injured often had to pass through swamps, around hills or through rough terrain, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana archives.

The provincial superior and two other sisters came from Lafayette to open St. Margaret Hospital, most recently known as Franciscan Health Hammond.

Generations of Region residents were born, died, treated, employed and saved at the nine-story hospital in downtown Hammond that had 226 beds. Last year, Franciscan Health announced that it would drastically downsize it, then decided to close it — leaving Northwest Indiana's largest city with only the NW Indiana ER & Hospital, an eight-bed micro hospital at the southern border of the city limits.

Reduced to 10 beds as the clock ticks down, the 124-year-old Franciscan Health Hospital and its emergency room will shut down for good at year's end. It will stop taking ambulances just before Christmas.

St. Margaret's growth

It was a place where people started their journeys in life and marked many major events in their lives.

"I was born at St. Margaret's Hospital," Bob Wichlinski said. "Mom gave birth to the 10 Wichlinski children there. I ended up there a couple of times when I was young when my body was broken."

The hospital started in the late 19th century in a seven-room farmhouse. The Sisters of St. Francis Seraph of Lafayette, now known as the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, took in their first patient while carpenters were still hammering away to get the building finished, according to Times archives. Dr. James Thomas Clark treated the settler John Stephens, who suffered a broken leg.

"A long narrow table in the living room served as an operating table, each surgeon brought his own instruments. In this room prayers were said until we turned a small room into a chapel," Sister Edwarda wrote in "The History of the Poor Sisters of St. Francis Seraph of the Perpetual Adoration." "A Mr. Galla, father of Sister Lillie of South Chicago, built an altar and pews, also a Christmas crib, free of charge."

The $9,000 two-story building at 40 Clinton St. was Lake County's first hospital and treated 118 patients in its first year. The sisters would venture to Chicago to bring back groceries, pharmaceuticals and other supplies. They cared for patients, cooked, cleaned and collected donations, including food from local farms.

"The farmers around St. John and other towns would say, just go into the fields and take what you want," Sister Edwarda wrote. "We would fill sacks of potatoes, beets, carrots or whatever they had, chicken and grain to feed them at home. God bless those good farmers ... for their charity and kindness; without it we could not have succeeded as we did those first trying years."

In those early years, a wagon drawn by two horses, known as an Emmerling ambulance, brought people to the hospital, which could treat up to 20 patients. It was a common sight around town.

In 1901, St. Margaret's built a four-story brick building that could house 70 patients next door, at the site of the hospital that's being demolished. A second building six years later brought the bed total to 150. St. Margaret's added wings, engulfing neighboring homes and businesses in the downtown area.

As it grew, it added many services, often earning statewide and national recognition for its care for patients. For instance, St. Margaret's became the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to receive the Cycle III Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Chest Pain Centers, according to Times archives.

The Hammond Class of 1959 history website credited St. Margaret's with "playing a major role in attracting immigrants and others to the Hammond area."

Situated on the state line, it became one of the largest hospitals in Northwest Indiana, also serving Calumet City, Lansing, Burnham and other south suburban communities in Illinois. It was at one point Hammond's third-largest employer, with more than 1,500 people on the payroll, according to city records.

"My first job after moving to Northwest Indiana was on the pediatric unit as a nurse," Christy Czerenski said. "I worked there until the birth of my first child. I think closing the hospital was a bad decision."

In 1991, it merged with Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, at which point it became known as St. Margaret Mercy North Campus Hospital. Together, they handled 140,000 visits a year and operated 20 satellite locations.

It was rebranded Franciscan St. Margaret Health in 2011, when the St. Francis Health Services network rebranded as Franciscan Alliance, giving all its hospitals and health centers in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the Franciscan name. In 2016, Franciscan dropped the saint names from its 13 hospitals — shedding the St. Margaret brand in Hammond and Dyer and the St. Anthony brand in Crown Point and Michigan City — so all were uniformly known as Franciscan Health.

Cultural changes

Patient volume declined along with Hammond's population over the years. The population shifted away from industrialized northern Lake County to greener suburbs, with newer housing stock south and east. Medical services followed the migration of people.

St. Margaret Mercy Healthcare Centers laid off 75 workers and slashed services to the Hammond hospital in 2010, including the perinatal center, outpatient surgery department, orthopedic surgeries, open-heart surgeries, the da Vinci surgical robot and the oncology unit, according to Times archives. It ultimately decided to spare the Family Birthing Center, which was set to move to Dyer, when constituents complained.

The downtown Hammond hospital faced increased competition in recent years. In 2018, Midwest Express Clinic opened a low-cost urgent-care clinic blocks away. In 2020, NW Indiana ER & Hospital opened an 18,000-square-foot hospital and emergency room that's open 24/7 at 7904 Cabela Drive in south Hammond.

Now, the hospital where countless lives were saved and countless families said their last farewells to dying loved ones is surrounded by demolition fencing and being taken down brick by brick.

"Many of my family were born there and my aunt worked there for many years," Bernie Tiltges said. "I don't believe that there weren't enough people living in the community to support the hospital. The nuns' first goal is to support the community. Why are they dropping out?"

Franciscan Health demolished the 108-year-old St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights in 2019, consolidating services further south in Olympia Fields. It's spent more than a half-billion dollars to replace older hospitals in Michigan City and Crown Point, spending $243 million on the new Michigan City hospital near Interstate 94 and $333 million on the hospital under construction near Interstate 65 in Crown Point.

Lat year, the Mishawaka-based health care system said the cost of renovation was too high so it would downsize the downtown Hammond hospital, which had 50 to 60 patients a night. It then decided to close it as the number of patients dwindled while it was being downsized, saying patients could go to its Munster hospital about 6½ miles south.

While Franciscan transferred employees and services to Munster and Dyer, 83 people lost their jobs, as did 110 at the Kindred Hospital acute-care center that leased space there.

"St Margaret Hospital is coming down. Piece by piece this neighborhood icon is disappearing," Janice Minton-Kutz said. "How many babies were born here? How many lives saved here? How many loved ones did we say goodbye to here? It's so sad."