St. Mary Medical Center, Advocate Christ Medical Center named among top maternity hospitals in country

U.S. News & World Report has ranked St. Mary Hospital in Hobart and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn as among the top maternity hospitals in the country.

The national publication released its first list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity after crunching data related to uncomplicated pregnancies. Researchers looked at early deliveries, Cesarean sections in low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and vaginal births after a cesarean.

St. Mary and Advocate Christ were both deemed high-performing in the area of maternity care.

“Hospitals that performed well had fewer newborn complications, fewer early deliveries and fewer C-sections compared to other hospitals across the nation. Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, we identified 237 that earned recognition among the Best Hospitals for Maternity,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report.

The 237 honored were not ranked. For more information or to see the study in full, visit health.usnews.com.

