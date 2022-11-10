St. Mary Medical Center offering new treatment for carotid artery disease

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart is offering a new procedure to treat carotid artery disease. The hospital has launched TransCarotid Artery Revascularization, a minimally invasive and clinically proven treatment meant to reduce the risk of strokes.

It’s estimated strokes kill 5 million people worldwide every year, leaving another 5 million permanently disabled. Someone in the United States suffers a stroke approximately every 40 seconds, putting them at grave risk of death or disability.

“TCAR is an important option in the fight against stroke,” said Anas Safadi, an interventional cardiologist with Community Healthcare System. “Because of its low stroke risk and faster patient recovery, TCAR represents the future of carotid repair.”

It treats carotid artery disease, a build-up of plaque in the main arteries in the neck that provide oxygen-rich blood to the brain. It can often lead to strokes if untreated.

It’s estimated carotid artery disease causes up to a third of strokes.

St. Mary Medical Center treats it with a minimally invasive procedure that temporarily reverses blood flow to prevent plaque that breaks off from hitting the brain, preventing strokes. Doctors then place a stenty inside the arter to stabilize the plaque to minimize the risk of future strokes.

It offers an alternative to open surgical procedure called carotid endarterectomy that plaque from inside the carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain. Community Healthcare System said TCAR helps patients recover quicker and get discharged to home faster.