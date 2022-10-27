 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary Medical Center raising funds by selling holiday gifts

St. Mary Medical Center raising funds by selling holiday gifts

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart

 Joseph S. Pete

People can shop for holiday gifts at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart while raising money for a good cause.

St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is raising funds for students going off to college to study for healthcare careers by selling gifts for the Christmas season in November. It's also hosting The Nutman Company Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. People can buy nuts, candies, chocolates and various snack mixes to benefit the 2023 scholarship fund that supports students pursuing professional careers in the medical field.

The Auxiliary will host a Highland Jewelers sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. The family-owned business will sell diamonds and other jewelry at the hospital. Then Usborne Books will sell children's books at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

A portion of the proceeds from those sales also will go to medical scholarships for students interested in becoming doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals.

All the fundraisers will take place in Rooms 3 and 3A by the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 South Lake Park Ave. in Hobart.

