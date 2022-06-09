 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary Medical Center seeks sewing volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart is seeking volunteers to help sew to help alleviate the pain of surgical patients.

The Community Healthcare System hospital at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. asks sewers to make pillows for patients undergoing thoracic and open-heart surgeries, which typically entail significant recovery time.

They can sew the pillows in their own homes with materials furnished by the health care system.

"Do you enjoy sewing and want to use your talent to help others? If so, St. Mary Medical Center would love to hear from you," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "The pillows will be used as a splint to be held against chest incisions, which will help relieve some of patients’ pain as they heal. The time spent sewing will be recognized as volunteer hours, and materials will be provided."

For more information or to sign up to help, contact the St. Mary Medical Center's Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.

