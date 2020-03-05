1st Source Bank bankrolls new barn on the LaPorte County Fairgrounds

1st Source Bank gave the LaPorte County Agricultural Association $10,000 to help it build a new barn for cattle at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.
“1st Source Bank is proud to support the addition of this new barn, and more broadly the work this group does for youth in our community,” said Matt Vessely, president of 1st Source Bank’s West Region. “This barn will provide a space for young people to showcase their talents and interests in agriculture. We’re sure it will leave a lasting impression on those who visit and participate in the LaPorte County Fair, as we as the other events and programs the LaPorte County Agricultural Association provides our community.”
The South Bend-based bank has four LaPorte County branches, including two in the city of LaPorte.
It's helping to bankroll the first new barn or other facility to be built at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds at 2581 Ind. 2 in LaPorte since the 1960s. The new barn will house its first event during the LaPorte County Fair this June.
“The LaPorte County Fair Board would like to thank 1st Source Bank for their generous donation of $10,000,” said Steve Mrozinski, president of the LaPorte County Agricultural Association. “This money will go toward the construction of our new cattle facility. 1st Source Bank has always been a great supporter of our community, and we would like to convey our appreciation.”
Founded 155 years ago, 1st Source Bank has amassed $6.6 billion in assets, making it the largest financial institution headquarters in the greater bi-state region of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. It has more than 80 banking centers, the overwhelming majority of which are clustered in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.