1st Source Bank CEO elected to Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago board

The chairman and CEO of 1st Source Bank Chairman was recently elected to the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
"I am pleased to serve my fellow bankers by representing them on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and look forward to helping the Fed in a very small way to deliver on its mission to 'help foster a strong economy and a stable financial system,' " Christopher Murphy III said. "We are blessed in the Seventh Reserve District, made up of portions of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and all of Iowa, to have strong banks serving their clients and communities."
Murphy was elected by banks in the Seventh Federal Reserve District that have capital of between $16.6 million to $460 million. He'll serve on the board alongside two other bankers and six non-bankers who represent a cross-section of the economy, including sectors like industry, labor and agriculture.
Murphy has degrees from the University of Notre Dame and Harvard University and more than four decades of banking experience. He's been president and CEO of the South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, since 1977. The $6.29 billion bank is the largest headquartered anywhere in northern Indiana.
Murphy has previously served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. Murphy has served on many other boards, including the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System and The Medical Education Foundation.
He will serve a two-year term on the Fed board.