1st Source Bank honored as top SBA lender for sixth year in a row

1st Source Bank again led Indiana in U.S. Small Business Administration loans among community banks with less than $10 billion in assets.
The South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties and is one of the largest banks in Northwest Indiana by market share, received the Indiana SBA's "Gold Level Award" for the sixth year in a row. The honor recognizes 1st Source Bank for delivering more SBA loans than any other bank of its size in Indiana.
“Winning this award for a sixth year confirms that our strategic focus toward helping small business clients across Indiana grow and prosper has been well received,” 1st Source President James Seitz said. “We’re proud to be able to serve our clients quickly through our preferred SBA lender designation, and we believe it is this level of service that has allowed us to continually receive this honor.”
1st Source said the award and its preferred lender status with the Indiana District of the SBA "validates 1st Source Bank’s genuine commitment to helping Indiana small businesses realize their potential."
Established in 1863, 1st Source has more than 80 branches in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana, including in Valparaiso, Portage, Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts, Knox, La Crosse, Michigan City, Westville, and LaPorte. The bank has more than $6.2 billion in assets and is the largest locally controlled bank headquartered in northern Indiana.