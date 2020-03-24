1st Source Bank makes all branches appointment-only

1st Source Bank is making all its stand-alone branches appointment-only and temporarily closing all its in-store branches as the world reacts to the coronavirus crisis that led Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to issue a shelter-at-home order except for essential travel.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, said it is taking the step to protect the health and safety of its staff members of its employees and their families. Customers can use drive-up teller lanes, ATMs, digital banking, and customer service phone lines to bank there for the foreseeable future.

Any visits to branch lobbies must be made by appointment. The bank will prioritize morning appointments for elderly clients and those with illnesses like lung disease, heart disease and diabetes that potentially could make them more susceptible to the coronavirus, so as to limit the risk of exposure.