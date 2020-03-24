1st Source Bank makes all branches appointment-only

1st Source Bank is making all its stand-alone branches appointment-only and temporarily closing all its in-store branches as the world reacts to the coronavirus crisis that led Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to issue a shelter-at-home order except for essential travel.
The South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, said it is taking the step to protect the health and safety of its staff members of its employees and their families. Customers can use drive-up teller lanes, ATMs, digital banking, and customer service phone lines to bank there for the foreseeable future.
Any visits to branch lobbies must be made by appointment. The bank will prioritize morning appointments for elderly clients and those with illnesses like lung disease, heart disease and diabetes that potentially could make them more susceptible to the coronavirus, so as to limit the risk of exposure.
“These are unprecedented times, and 1st Source is committed to serving our clients with their essential financial needs,” said Christopher Murphy III, CEO of 1st Source Bank. “As the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 evolve, so will our approach to being there for our clients. We have been in service to our communities since 1863, and have seen plagues, depressions, recessions, and many other crises. We have remained a trusted local banking partner through it all, and we will be here to serve our clients and communities now and into the future.”
Many other banks in Northwest Indiana also have closed their lobbies except for appointments, including Centier Bank, Peoples Bank, Horizon Bank, American Community Bank, and First State Bank of Porter Bank in response to the spread of coronavirus. They are encouraging customers to do as much banking as possible online or over the phone but will accommodate clients who have to show up in person, such as to retrieve items from safety deposit boxes.
For more information, call 800-513-2360 or 574-235-2000, or visit www.1stsource.com.
