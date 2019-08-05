1st Source Corporation, the parent company of 1st Source Bank, named former University of Notre Dame Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Affleck-Graves to its Board of Directors.
At Notre Dame, Affleck-Graves also served as vice president and associate provost, a professor of finance, and chairman of the Department of Finance and Business Economics. He'll help oversee the 156-year-old South Bend-based bank that has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties.
“I could not be more pleased than to have a person of John’s experience, sophistication and values joining our Boards,” 1st Source Bank Chairman and CEO Christopher Murphy III said. “He not only has been running the business and financial side of the largest enterprise in our region, but has been deeply involved in the economic development of our community. Over many years, I have worked with John in community endeavors and have often sought his advice. He has always been thoughtful, knowledgeable, insightful and often prescient. He will bring tremendous value to our boards and to the future of 1st Source.”
Affleck-Graves is a native of South Africa who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance and a doctorate in mathematical statistics from the University of Cape Town. He served as the Patty Hill Smith Eminent Scholar in Finance at Florida State University and helped establish the Regional Development Authority for the north-central region of Indiana, helping secure a $42 million grant from the state to further regional economic development.
His term on the 1st Source board runs through April 2022.