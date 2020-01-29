1st Source Bank reports record profit of $91.96 million last year

1st Source Corp., the parent company of 1st Source Bank, reported a record profit of $91.96 million last year, which was up 11.58% year-over-year.
The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, also earned a record $3.57 per share for the year, a 12.97% increase as compared to 2018.
1st Source made $21.94 million in the fourth quarter, which was up 2.31% year-over-year. In the last three months of 2019, it earned $0.86 per share, a 4.88% increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
“1st Source Corporation again achieved record earnings in 2019 and it was our 32nd consecutive year of dividend growth," 1st Source Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Murphy III said. "Sustained organic growth in average loans and leases and deposits combined with pragmatic and disciplined credit quality decisions continue to yield positive results. Early in the year, we benefited from higher net interest margins. However, due to several Federal Reserve reductions in interest rates during 2019, these margins decreased in the latter part of the year due to lower loan rates and continued competitive rate pressure on deposits."
1st Source Bank delivered a return of average assets of 1.30% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and of 1.41% for the year.
The bank grew loans and leases by 5.15% as compared to 2018, or by $244.91 million.
Average deposits increased by 6.31% or $313.07 million, while net interest income rose by 4.66% or $9.96 million for the year. Noninterest income grew by $4.08 million last year, a year-over-year increase of 4.20%.
Murphy touted how 1st Source Bank ended the year with honors for its small business lending, winning the Gold Level award in the Community Lender category from the Indiana Small Business Administration for the seventh year in a row.
"The award recognized the Bank’s production of the most SBA loans in the state of Indiana among banks with less than $10 billion in assets," Murphy said. "This is a welcome affirmation of our commitment to small businesses throughout the communities we serve. 1st Source Bank was also honored as the first recipient of the inaugural Indiana Rural Lender of the Year award, which recognized us for making the most SBA loans in rural areas of the state. As a community bank with a mission of helping individuals directly or through their businesses realize their dreams, these awards are important proof that our efforts in supporting small businesses and small communities across northern Indiana have been successful, and that we are truly delivering on our mission through the work we do every day."
He also noted how the bank's employees collectively volunteered for more than 22,000 hours last year.
"Community involvement is a pillar of the 1st Source culture, and the commitment our team members show toward the organizations and causes that they are passionate about is inspiring," Murphy said. "It is through community leadership, teamwork, integrity, outstanding customer service, and superior quality in all that we do that we are able to help people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams.”