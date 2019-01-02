1st Source Bank to help those affected by federal government shutdown

1st Source Bank will help clients affected by the federal government shutdown.
South Bend-based 1st Source, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, plans to work with local federal government employees who are not drawing paychecks because of the federal government shutdown.
The bank announced it will assist clients with customized financial plans to address any financial concerns as they try to make ends meet without any income from their employer.
“During this current interruption in pay, we want to ensure that our clients understand that we are here, willing to help work through this difficult time,” 1st Source Bank President James Seitz said. “We are grateful to be able to serve our clients and we understand what many may be experiencing.”