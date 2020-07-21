Stacks Bar & Grill closes over COVID-19 exposure, while Ciao Bella and Leeds reopen

VALPARAISO — Stacks Bar & Grill has closed temporarily over COVID-19 exposure, while two restaurants that had employees test positive are ready to reopen.
Stacks, the library-themed eatery at 175 W. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso which specializes in creative American cuisine, temporarily closed Monday for deep cleaning and employee testing.
"The safety and health of our guests and employees are extremely important to us. For that reason, we will be closed for the first part of this week for a complete venue sanitization and for thorough testing of our staff due to a recent COVID exposure," Stacks posted on social media. "Please be patient with us as we attempt to navigate these uncharted waters. Thank you for all of your support."
It was not yet immediately apparent when Stacks Bar & Grill would reopen.
Several Northwest Indiana restaurants have temporarily closed after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for nearly a week for a precautionary deep cleaning after a busy Independence Day weekend.
Ciao Bella, a fine dining Italian restaurant at 1514 U.S. 41 in Schererville, reopened Monday after a deep cleaning and employee testing over the weekend. Leeds Public House, a gastropub in downtown Michigan City that closed for the same reason, plans to reopen Wednesday.
"Our entire team has been tested and are healthy and safe," Leeds posted on social media. "Our establishment has been properly cleaned and sanitized. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your kind, positive, supportive words. We are so lucky to have you all, not only as customers, but as friends."
