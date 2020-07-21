You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stacks Bar & Grill closes over COVID-19 exposure, while Ciao Bella and Leeds reopen
alert urgent

Stacks Bar & Grill closes over COVID-19 exposure, while Ciao Bella and Leeds reopen

{{featured_button_text}}
Stacks Bar & Grill closes over COVID-19 exposure

Stacks Bar & Grill in downtown Valparaiso closed for a deep clean after a COVID-19 exposure.

 Joseph S. Pete

VALPARAISO — Stacks Bar & Grill has closed temporarily over COVID-19 exposure, while two restaurants that had employees test positive are ready to reopen.

Stacks, the library-themed eatery at 175 W. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso which specializes in creative American cuisine, temporarily closed Monday for deep cleaning and employee testing. 

"The safety and health of our guests and employees are extremely important to us. For that reason, we will be closed for the first part of this week for a complete venue sanitization and for thorough testing of our staff due to a recent COVID exposure," Stacks posted on social media. "Please be patient with us as we attempt to navigate these uncharted waters. Thank you for all of your support."

It was not yet immediately apparent when Stacks Bar & Grill would reopen.

Several Northwest Indiana restaurants have temporarily closed after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for nearly a week for a precautionary deep cleaning after a busy Independence Day weekend.

Ciao Bella, a fine dining Italian restaurant at 1514 U.S. 41 in Schererville, reopened Monday after a deep cleaning and employee testing over the weekend. Leeds Public House, a gastropub in downtown Michigan City that closed for the same reason, plans to reopen Wednesday.

"Our entire team has been tested and are healthy and safe," Leeds posted on social media. "Our establishment has been properly cleaned and sanitized. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your kind, positive, supportive words. We are so lucky to have you all, not only as customers, but as friends."

Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts