Stage set for more new industry in LaPorte

LAPORTE — More industrial growth in LaPorte appears to be on the way.

Holladay Properties and Industrial Development of LaPorte have purchased 25 acres of farmland on the city's east side, behind Walmart on Boyd Boulevard just south of Ind. 2.

The developers plan to build two structures, each containing 100,000 square feet of space, to house various industries, said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Cook said Holladay Properties will construct a spec building and try to locate companies that want to operate from the facility.

He said Industrial Development of LaPorte appears to be already working with a company to construct its building to the liking of a future tenant.

Cook said there’s very little land for such new growth in LaPorte, but attempts are ongoing to find and create more undeveloped sites in response to a high level of interest in the city from the industrial sector.

“We’re excited. We have a desperate need for new industrial space. The need is there. The demand is there. It’s great to be able to work with local developers to get something new built in our community,” he said.

Cook said each developer purchased an equal amount of ground from the city’s Redevelopment Commission for about $36,000 per acre.

The development is similar to what happened last year in the expanded portion of the Thomas Rose Industrial Park where Quincy Development built a 150,000 square foot spec building.

Patrick Industries and American Renolit Corporation later signed leases to occupy the entire building and are operating from the facility.

“Manufacturers when they come to our community they don’t want to wait on building a building. They want a building ready to go,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

More than 200 acres of farmland near Boyd Boulevard and U.S. 35 was annexed into the city last year to create more room for industrial growth.

The annexation was at the request of the property owners looking to sell the ground to a developer for a premium price.

Cook said the land is now zoned industrial.

No buyers have been found for any of the ground but there’s been considerable interest.

“We’ve had a lot of looks at that property. We haven’t found the right deal yet but I’m confident we will in the near future,” he said.

Industrial growth and more recreational opportunities are part of Dermody’s strategy to increase the city’s stagnant population by one-third to 30,000 by 2030.

Dermody believes growth in manufacturing jobs and things for people to do in their spare time will cause more residents to stay and people who left to come back.

A lot of new housing from upscale to affordable has been going up or placed on blueprints since Dermody took office in 2020.

More housing options will meet what he expects to be greater demand for living in LaPorte.

“Hopefully, those individuals who have graduated from LaPorte or in the surrounding area, given them a reason to come back home, be with their family and start a family of their own. LaPorte is that place to be,” Dermody said.

